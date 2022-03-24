President appoints 2 additional judges of J&K and Ladakh High Court

With their appointment, the strength of the judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has gone up to 15, against its sanctioned strength of 17 judges.

“We have seventeen vacancies, out of them thirteen are permanent vacancies and four are additional vacancies (additional judges). At present, all thirteen permanent vacancies are filled; two additional judges have been appointed today. So in all, fifteen vacancies have been filled and two positions (of additional judges) are vacant,” J&K Law Secretary Achal Sethi informed Greater Kashmir.

“Only one name that is the name of senior advocate Wasim Sadiq Nargal was recommended. That was reiterated by the Supreme Court (SC) collegium also. That is pending. Another quota is that of the District Judge. With regard to that right now, I’m not aware if any name has been recommended against that quota,” Law Secretary said.