President appoints Wasim Nargal as additional judge of J&K and Ladakh HC

Jammu: The President of India on Wednesday appointed Wasim Sadiq Nargal as the Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (I) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Wasim Sadiq Nargal, to be an Additional Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” read a notification issued by the Department of Justice (Appointments Division), the Ministry of Law & Justice, Government of India.
With his appointment, the strength of the judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has again gone up to 15, against its sanctioned strength of 17 judges.
Out of 17 sanctioned strength, thirteen are permanent vacancies and four are additional vacancies (additional judges).
Out of 13 permanent judges, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur was recently shifted to Bombay High Court, thus creating one vacancy.
Earlier this year on March 24, Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi were appointed by the President of India as the Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.
Following the appointment of Nargal, one position of additional judge is vacant. His name was recommended by J&K HC collegium on August 24, 2017 and his name was approved by the SC Collegium in April 2018.
Nargal, a designated Senior advocate, has also served as Senior Additional Advocate General of J&K Home Department.
Earlier on November 3, 2021, the Government of India had appointed two judicial officers Mohd Akram Chowdhary and Mohan Lal as judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. Prior to that in December 2020, the J&K had recommended their names and in September, 2021, the SC Collegium had approved their names for elevation.
As per official statistics, in the last four years i.e., from 2018 to 2021, nine appointments of judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have been made. Out of them, two appointments were made in 2018; five in 2020 and two in 2021.
In 2022, so far three appointments have been made.