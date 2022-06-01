President appoints Wasim Nargal as additional judge of J&K and Ladakh HC

With his appointment, the strength of the judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has again gone up to 15, against its sanctioned strength of 17 judges.

Out of 17 sanctioned strength, thirteen are permanent vacancies and four are additional vacancies (additional judges).

Out of 13 permanent judges, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur was recently shifted to Bombay High Court, thus creating one vacancy.

Earlier this year on March 24, Rahul Bharti and Moksha Khajuria Kazmi were appointed by the President of India as the Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, for a period of two years.