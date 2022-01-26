President awards Ashok Chakra posthumously to ASI Babu Ram
Jammu: Assistant Sub Inspector Shri Babu Ram was awarded Ashok Chakra (posthumously) at the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. Late Babu Ram's wife Rina Rani and son Manik Sharma
received the award from the President Ram Nath Kovind. The Ashok Chakra is India's highest peacetime military decoration awarded for valour, courageous action or self-sacrifice away from the battlefield.
Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh in his message has paid rich tributes to the fallen hero ASI Babu Ram, who brought honour and glory to the force in his sacrifice and service to the nation for which Ministry of Defence has awarded country's highest peacetime honour, Ashok Chakra to the Martyr.
He said that the JK Police pariwar is committed to look after the needs and issues of all the families of our brave martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives while safeguarding the interests of people.
ASI Babu Ram was born to Pushpa Devi and Puran Chand Sharma in village Dharana, Tehsil Mendhar in District-Poonch. He after his schooling was appointed in J&K Police as constable in 1999.
Late Babu Ram was deployed with anti Insurgency Group of J&K Police in Srinagar and remained part of various anti-terror operations in which a number of hardcore terrorists were killed.
On 29th of August 2020, some terrorists travelling on a bike, opened fire on security personnel who were checking vehicles at Pantha-Chowk on the road. After the attack, the terrorists entered Dhobhi Mohalla in Pantha-Chowk. Immediately the area was cordoned off and search operation was launched. ASI Babu Ram was part of the advance search party. The hiding terrorists opened fire on the joint search party, triggering an encounter.
The encounter ended with the elimination of three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists including a commander. In the encounter, ASI Babu Ram was also martyred leaving behind his aged mother Pushpa Devi, wife Rina Rani, two sons Manik Sharma, Ketan Sharma and daughter Sanvi Sharma. The brave heart during his service in Anti insurgency group remained part of 14 encounters in which 28 terrorists of different terror outfits were gunned down.