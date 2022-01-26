President awards Ashok Chakra posthumously to ASI Babu Ram

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh in his message has paid rich tributes to the fallen hero ASI Babu Ram, who brought honour and glory to the force in his sacrifice and service to the nation for which Ministry of Defence has awarded country's highest peacetime honour, Ashok Chakra to the Martyr.

He said that the JK Police pariwar is committed to look after the needs and issues of all the families of our brave martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives while safeguarding the interests of people.

ASI Babu Ram was born to Pushpa Devi and Puran Chand Sharma in village Dharana, Tehsil Mendhar in District-Poonch. He after his schooling was appointed in J&K Police as constable in 1999.