President confers Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 women

New Delhi: On International Women's Day on Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Nari Shakti Puraskars on 29 outstanding individuals for 2020 and 2021.

Twenty-eight awards -- 14 each for 2020 and 2021 -- were given to the women in recognition of their exceptional work towards women empowerment, especially the vulnerable and marginalised.

The Nari Shakti Puraskar is a women and child development ministry initiative to acknowledge exceptional contribution made by individuals and institutions, and to celebrate women as game-changers and catalysts of positive change in society.