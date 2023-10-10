President Draupadi Murmu arriving in Kashmir today on 2-day visit

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements President of India, Draupadi Murmu will arrive in Kashmir on a two-day visit on Wednesday and be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU).
Against the backdrop of her visit, the KU campus has been fully sensitised and the entire Srinagar city is witnessing heightened security arrangements and extra vigil.
Official sources here said that the President would arrive in Kashmir on her maiden visit on Wednesday around 10 am
After receiving her at the Srinagar International Airport, she would be given a Guard of Honour.
The President would be flown to the Badami Bagh Cantonment where she would land at the Badami Bagh Cantonment helipad in the 15 Corps Headquarters following which she would lay a wreath at the War Memorial.
Being the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, she would be received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration.
From the B B Cantonment, she would drive to the KU campus where she would be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation.
The convocation marks a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students who have completed their courses between 2021 and mid-2023.
After the convocation, there are plans for a light and sound show by the Dal Lake in her honour on Wednesday evening.
Later, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha would host President Murmu at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.
The event at KU is poised to be a grand celebration as President Murmu would confer degrees upon hundreds of candidates from diverse academic disciplines.
The convocation ceremony would take place at the convocation complex of KU, located in Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar.
During the event, candidates would be honoured with gold and silver medals along with accompanying cash prizes.
Moreover, the sponsored silver medals would also be presented to some candidates.
In light of the impending visit of President Murmu, KU has already postponed the examinations initially scheduled for October 6 and 10 of this year.
The October 6 exams were postponed due to the following Friday, while the October 10 exams were deferred for security reasons associated with the President’s visit to the campus the following day.
While there is no specific input on the presence of inimical elements, authorities have fully sensitised the entire KU campus.
Armoured vehicles are seen at the KU gates and visitors are being frisked thoroughly before entering the campus.
“Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the VVIP’s visit,” a senior official of the security establishment said. “The KU campus has been secured.”
The official said that the security apparatus in the entire Srinagar had been strengthened in the backdrop of the President’s visit.
“Surveillance has also been beefed up,” he said.
On Tuesday in Srinagar, joint parties of Police and paramilitary CRPF were carrying out random searches at different places.
More thrust of frisking was on two-wheelers.
The motorcyclists faced a tough time in the city on Monday with intense frisking and checking of documents.
“We are trying our best that people do not face any inconvenience,” a top Police officer said and hailed the cooperation of the people.
On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired separate meetings to review the security ahead of the President’s visit to Kashmir.
The DGP held the meeting at Police Control Room, Kashmir where security arrangements put in place for the President’s visit including detailed deployment en route, in and around the venues, were deliberated upon.
Singh stressed optimum synergy among the different agencies and forces, being deployed for the security of the President.