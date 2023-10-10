President Draupadi Murmu arriving in Kashmir today on 2-day visit

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements President of India, Draupadi Murmu will arrive in Kashmir on a two-day visit on Wednesday and be the chief guest for the 20th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU).

Against the backdrop of her visit, the KU campus has been fully sensitised and the entire Srinagar city is witnessing heightened security arrangements and extra vigil.

Official sources here said that the President would arrive in Kashmir on her maiden visit on Wednesday around 10 am

After receiving her at the Srinagar International Airport, she would be given a Guard of Honour.

The President would be flown to the Badami Bagh Cantonment where she would land at the Badami Bagh Cantonment helipad in the 15 Corps Headquarters following which she would lay a wreath at the War Memorial.

Being the Supreme Commander of the Indian Army, she would be received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration.