President Kovind arrives in Srinagar

Srinagar: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, officials said.

They said Kovind arrived at the Srinagar airport here at 11:15 am and was received by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officers of the police and the civil administration.

During the July 25-28 trip, the President will visit Drass in Ladakh to pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict of 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial on Monday on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the officials said.