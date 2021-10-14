President Kovind performs Sindhu Darshan puja in Leh

Jammu: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind, who is on two-day visit to Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Thursday morning reached Leh and performed Sindhu Darshan Puja at Sindhu Ghat in Shey village.

Earlier the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh R K Mathur received President Kovind at Leh Air Field. The President was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival.

Later in the day, the President interacted with the jawans and officials of all ranks along with their families at the Northern Command, Udhampur, J&K. He extended best wishes to the soldiers on the occasion of Dussehra.

Official sources stated that the President, who is supreme commander of armed forces, reached Northern Command where he had Barakhana with the troops. “There was a cultural programme organised in his honour. Later he had one-on-one interactions with the troops. The deliberations were very motivating for the troops who were joyous to find the supreme commander amidst them,” sources added.