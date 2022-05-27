President Kovind, PM Modi condole loss of lives

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives of soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh.

In a tweet, President Kovind said: "Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Vice President Naidu said: "Anguished to know about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers for the quick recovery of the injured."