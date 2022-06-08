President Kovind’s Jammu visit | Security heightened as Prez to attend IIM convocation today

Jammu: Stringent security arrangements have been put in place across Jammu in view of the scheduled visit of President of India, Ramnath Kovind to attend the 5th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management – Jammu on June 9th at Convention Centre on Canal Road.
“The security arrangements have been made with the involvement of hundreds of personnel belonging to different security and intelligence agencies. The strength of paramilitary and police personnel have been increased in the City and its adjoining areas,” said an officer in the police department.
The naka checking has been intensified and all the border areas have been put on alert, the official said, adding that multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place which include central as well as J&K’s security network.
The SOG and paramilitary personnel jointly monitor the situation to ensure peaceful conclusion of the convocation, the official added.
“President of India will be the chief guest on the occasion and will be delivering the convocation address. Minister of State (Incharge MoS), Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will be the guest of honour on the occasion,” a spokesperson of the IIM Jammu said.
The spokesperson said that Director General, Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Dr Chandrajit Banerjee and President, Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce (DICCI) Ravi Kumar Narra will be the special guests on the occasion.
The event will be presided over by chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Dr. Milind Kamble. Director, IIM Jammu Prof. B.S. Sahay will be presenting the Director’s report highlighting the achievements of the Institute, he added.
Meanwhile, Prof BS Sahay, Director, IIT Jammu said: “The convocation is a celebration of the graduation of students who earned their degrees with important learning during their MBA programme and the institute is keen on their live participation. We are very happy that President of India, Ramnath Kovind has consented to grace the occasion and to address the graduating students.”
A total of 214 students will be conferred with a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree this year. Out of them, 77 female students will also be awarded the degrees.
The IIM Jammu will be conferring the chairperson’s gold medal, director’s silver medal, and chairperson MBA bronze medal to the meritorious students for their scholastic performance. On this occasion, the President of India will inaugurate the diversity cell at IIM Jammu.
IIM Jammu has set high standards for outstanding value-based quality education, high-quality research, executive education, consultancy and strong corporate as well as international linkages. IIM Jammu encourages contemporary research concentrating on regional, national, and global issues.
IIM Jammu offers a Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme, Master of Business Administration (Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management) in association with IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, a dual degree programme in technology and management by IIM Jammu and IIT Jammu, integrated programme in Management (IPM), PhD programme and executive MBA programme.