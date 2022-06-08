President Kovind’s Jammu visit | Security heightened as Prez to attend IIM convocation today

The naka checking has been intensified and all the border areas have been put on alert, the official said, adding that multi-layer security arrangements have been put in place which include central as well as J&K’s security network.

The SOG and paramilitary personnel jointly monitor the situation to ensure peaceful conclusion of the convocation, the official added.

“President of India will be the chief guest on the occasion and will be delivering the convocation address. Minister of State (Incharge MoS), Government of India, Dr. Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will be the guest of honour on the occasion,” a spokesperson of the IIM Jammu said.