President Kovind’s visit to Jammu, Reasi postponed

Jammu: The visit of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Jammu and Katra in Reasi, which was scheduled on April 27 and 28, 2022, has been postponed.
Official sources stated following postponement of the visit, all manpower of police, which was provided for security and traffic in Jammu zone for VVIP duties was ordered to be relieved.
Those police personnel were also directed to report back to their respective zones immediately for their duties.
President Kovind during his visit was to deliver a convocation address as the chief guest at 5th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu on April 27.
Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has postponed its 5th Annual Convention which was scheduled on April 27.
“IIM Jammu was to hold its 5th Annual Convocation-2022 on April 27 at the Convention Centre, Gulami Bagh, Canal Road, Jammu. The President of India, Ramnath Kovind was the chief guest on the occasion and he had to deliver the convocation address,” says the spokesperson of the IIM Jammu. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the visit of the President of India to IIM Jammu Convocation stands postponed until further orders, it adds.