President Kovind’s visit to Jammu, Reasi postponed

Jammu: The visit of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Jammu and Katra in Reasi, which was scheduled on April 27 and 28, 2022, has been postponed.

Official sources stated following postponement of the visit, all manpower of police, which was provided for security and traffic in Jammu zone for VVIP duties was ordered to be relieved.

Those police personnel were also directed to report back to their respective zones immediately for their duties.