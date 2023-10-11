President lays wreath at Chinar War Memorial

Srinagar: President of India, Droupadi Murmu Wednesday laid a wreath at Chinar War Memorial and paid tributes to the soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“President Droupadi Murmu laid a wreath at the Chinar War Memorial in Srinagar to pay tributes to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty,” the official handle of the President of India posted on X along with pictures of the wreath-laying ceremony.

The President laid the wreath before leaving to address the 20th convocation of the University of Kashmir (KU).

Official sources said that after receiving the guard of honour at Srinagar International Airport, President Murmu was flown to the Chinar Corps helipad where she was received by senior Army officers including GOC 15 Corps, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai and officials of the J&K administration.

After laying the wreath at the Chinar War Memorial, she left for KU.