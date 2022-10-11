President of India appoints Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey as 35th Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Srinagar: The President of India Droupadi Murmu Tuesday appointed Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.
The president also ordered the transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.
The separate notifications were issued fortnight after the Supreme Court collegium recommended their names for elevation and transfer.
“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads the notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the Government of India. A separate notification for Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal says the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, ordered his transfer as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.
The notification says that Justice Mithal has been directed to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.
Son of the soil, Justice Magrey would be the 35th Chief Justice of the High Court and the first local to be appointed after 2019.
In his illustrious career, Justice Magrey, who was appointed as a permanent judge of the High Court on March 8, 2013, decided on the merits of about 26,000 issue-based litigations on policy matters of the Centre, J&K government, and those involving huge public exchequer.
Of the nearly 26,000 cases, around 600 have been reported in national and other state law journals.
Born on December 8, 1960, in Wattoo village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Justice Magrey received school education in his native village and did his graduation and LLB (Honours) from the University of Kashmir (KU).
He was enrolled as an advocate in the year 1984 and started practicing law in the district courts including revenue courts and tribunals.
Meanwhile, a Full Court reference was held at 4 pm in the High Court to bid farewell to Chief Justice Mithal.
Advocate General D C Raina delivered a farewell address on behalf of the members of the Bar of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to which the outgoing Chief Justice responded by thanking all for their contribution towards the administration of justice.