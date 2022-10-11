President of India appoints Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey as 35th Chief Justice of J&K, Ladakh HC

Srinagar: The President of India Droupadi Murmu Tuesday appointed Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey as Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

The president also ordered the transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal as Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.

The separate notifications were issued fortnight after the Supreme Court collegium recommended their names for elevation and transfer.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey, Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to be Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” reads the notification issued by Rajinder Kashyap, Additional Secretary to the Government of India. A separate notification for Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal says the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, ordered his transfer as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Rajasthan.