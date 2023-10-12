President Prays for People’s Prosperity

Katra: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, on the second day of her two-day J&K visit, paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Thursday.

She prayed for the prosperity and well-being of fellow citizens.

This was her first visit as President to the holy shrine.

President Murmu was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during her visit to the shrine. Earlier they arrived in Jammu where they were received at the airport by Mayor Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Rajinder Sharma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain.

On arrival at the Panchhi helipad, the President was received by Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

The President inaugurated various state-of-the-art pilgrim-centric facilities at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

These included a 250-meter-long and 2.5-meter-wide skywalk project at an elevation of 20 feet above the existing track.