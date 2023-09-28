President, Vice President greet people

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday greeted people on Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

In a message, President Murmu said, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has given the message of peace and love to the world and his teachings inspire us to live with harmony and brotherhood.

She called upon people to remember his ideals and work together for the welfare of humanity.

Greeting people, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'s teachings exemplify compassion, tolerance, and universal brotherhood.

He expressed hope that the eternal wisdom of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) continues to guide in nurturing a society abundant with peace, justice, and harmony.