President wraps up her 2-day maiden J&K visit

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Thursday wrapped her two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating a skywalk and remodeled Parvati Bhavan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region.
President Murmu arrived here Wednesday morning for her two-day maiden visit.
On her arrival at the Srinagar International Airport, the President was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and other officials.
She was given a guard of hounor at the airport and later flown to the 15 Corps Headquarters here where the President laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to soldiers who died in the line of duty.
Being the supreme commander of the Indian Army, she was received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration at Badami Bagh Cantonment Helipad.
From 15 Corps headquarters, President Murmu drove to the University of Kashmir (KU) campus and addressed the KU convocation.
The convocation marked a significant milestone in the academic journey of the students who have completed their courses between 2021 and mid-2023.
Addressing the convocation, President Murmu said that the country was proud of the responsible Kashmiri youth.
She had urged the KU students to actively participate in social service along with their studies.
President Murmu said that by doing this, they could bring social change and set an example.
She expressed happiness to note that the KU alumni had brought glory to the varsity by serving the country.
Referring to KU’s motto ‘From Darkness to Light’, President Murmu said, “The more our youth move towards the light of education and the light of peace, the more our country will progress.”
LG Sinha also spoke during the KU convocation.
Thanking the President for addressing the KU’s convocation ceremony, the LG said that learning should be lifelong.
“It will help in critical and analytical thinking in professional careers and enable the youth to steadily contribute to the ongoing social transformation of our fastest-growing economy. In the coming decades, knowledge will be the main driver of economic growth,” he said.
Extending his felicitations to the graduating students and wishing them success in their future endeavours, LG Sinha said, “A convocation is a very important day in the academic calendar as well as in a student's life. It is a stepping stone on the path of progress, both academic and professional with infinite opportunities to contribute to building a strong ‘Viksit Bharat.’”
On Wednesday evening she attended a cultural programme and interacted with tribal delegations comprising youth, boys, and elderly at Raj Bhawan here.
She emphasised that there was a need to continuously strengthen J&K's legacy of considering peace and tranquility as supreme.
On Thursday morning, the President left for Jammu where she inaugurated a skywalk and the remodeled Parvati Bhavan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.
She also paid obeisance at the shrine.
The President was accompanied by LG Sinha.
Later she left for New Delhi.