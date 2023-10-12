President wraps up her 2-day maiden J&K visit

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu Thursday wrapped her two-day maiden visit to Jammu and Kashmir by inaugurating a skywalk and remodeled Parvati Bhavan at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu region.

President Murmu arrived here Wednesday morning for her two-day maiden visit.

On her arrival at the Srinagar International Airport, the President was received by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, and other officials.

She was given a guard of hounor at the airport and later flown to the 15 Corps Headquarters here where the President laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to soldiers who died in the line of duty.

Being the supreme commander of the Indian Army, she was received by senior Army Generals besides the J&K administration at Badami Bagh Cantonment Helipad.

From 15 Corps headquarters, President Murmu drove to the University of Kashmir (KU) campus and addressed the KU convocation.