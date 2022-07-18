Presidential poll: Overall turnout 99%

New Delhi: The Election Commission Monday said over 99 per cent of the total 4,796 electors cast their votes in the Presidential poll, while 10 states and the Union Territory of Puducherry recorded a turnout of 100 per cent.

The election was concluded successfully in a free, fair and transparent manner at the Parliament House and at 30 centres within State Legislative Assemblies across the country including in Delhi and Puducherry, the poll panel said in a statement.