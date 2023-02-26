Prevalence of dementia in J&K higher than rest of the country: Study

Srinagar: The prevalence of dementia in J&K is higher compared to the rest of the country, claims a pan-India study on dementia.

As per the study ‘Deep phenotyping and genomic data from a nationally representative study on dementia in India’, the prevalence of dementia among elderly population in J&K is the highest in the country at 11 percent against the national average of 7. 4 percent.

In contrast, Delhi has shown the lowest prevalence at 4.5 percent with neighbouring Haryana having a prevalence of 5.8 percent.

Other states with worrying prevalence include Odisha at 9.9 percent and West Bengal at 9.2 percent.

Dementia was found to be almost double among women at 9 percent than men 5.8 percent.

Prevalence was also higher in rural areas at 8.4 percent than in urban areas 5.3 percent, underlining the urgent need to scale up diagnosis in rural health facilities.

Further, lower education was associated with a greater risk of dementia.