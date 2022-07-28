Prez appoints Rajesh Sekhri as additional judge of J&K & Ladakh HC

Earlier, the Supreme Court Collegium had approved the proposal for elevation of Sekhri, presently the judicial member of J&K Special Tribunal Jammu, on July 14, 2022 as judge in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

“Now there is no vacancy (of judges) in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” J&K Law Secretary Achal Sethi told Greater Kashmir.

With Sekhri’s appointment, the strength of the judges in the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has reached 16, against its sanctioned strength of 17 judges. Out of 17 sanctioned strength, thirteen are permanent vacancies and four are additional vacancies (additional judges).

“All four vacancies of additional judges have now been filled. Ditto is about the status of permanent judges. Out of 13 permanent judges, Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur was recently shifted to Bombay High Court, thus creating one position vacant. But it is to be filled up by transfer and not by appointment,” Sethi explained.