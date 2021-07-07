Prez, PM, others mourn Dilip Kumar's death

New Delhi: 'The end of an era', 'a loss for the cultural world' and 'a true thespian' is how acting legend Dilip Kumar was remembered by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and prominent political leaders across parties who condoled the actor's death on Wednesday at the age of 98.

The actor, the last of the legends from the golden era of Indian cinema with classics such as "Mughal-e-Azam", "Ganga Jamuna" and "Devdas", had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

President Kovind offered his condolences to Kumar's family and said his demise marks the end of an era of Indian cinema.