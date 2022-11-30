PRICELESS TIME | At 200 working days, Kashmir sees a fruitful academic session after years

Srinagar: The educational institutions in Kashmir witnessed a fruitful academic session of over 200 working days after years.

From primary schools to higher educational institutions, the academic session witnessed the highest number of working days from March till November end this year.

Earlier, the schools across Kashmir reopened for routine class work of students from March 2, 2022, in a phased manner for students of primary classes to higher secondary class students.

It was after a gap of over two years that the routine academic activities started in the educational institutions across Kashmir.