Prioritise people, LG tells officers for delivering governance at doorsteps

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday told officers to place people first to deliver governance at the doorsteps and urged them to saturate deliverables, identify gaps, and take immediate corrective measures.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress and further action plan for saturation of deliverables during the ongoing Back to Village (B2V) programme, the LG said, “‘People First’ should be the spirit of the B2V programme.
It is the administration's responsibility to watch over the interests of the common man and help them to prosper.
Officers on the ground should establish close interaction and cooperation with the people as well PRIs, monitor the quality of delivery of public services, and bottlenecks in the field to be assessed.
We aim to saturate the deliverables, identify gaps and take immediate corrective measures. The effective implementation of initiatives under the B2V will strengthen economic growth and social change.”
He said that B2V was the celebration of inclusive development, Jan Bhagidari, and public awareness.
“It is a unique and ambitious exercise of taking the government to the doorsteps of the people,” the LG said.
He highlighted the role of the people, public representatives, and government departments in the peace and development process.
The LG said it was not just the responsibility of the Police and security forces to establish peace but also the prime responsibility of every stakeholder of the community as well as those in the civil administration to ensure all sections of society enjoy the fruits of development.
“B2V also provides an opportunity for every single individual to foil the nefarious attempt of anti-social elements. People should expose justification or condone terrorism under whatever pretext by those trying to disrupt peace,” he said.
“People are now coming out on the street to isolate individuals spreading hatred and inciting violence. People want development, prosperity for society, and a better future for the country. Those with vested interest are rattled by the overall transformation in J&K and fast-paced socio-economic growth,” the LG said.
On being briefed about the targets aimed to be achieved during the ongoing B2V programme, he directed the Deputy Commissioners and concerned departments to ensure saturation of all deliverables.
The LG said that the government’s focus was on youth, skill development, self-employment, strengthening of PRIs, Nasha-Mukt Panchayat, and 100 percent saturation of welfare schemes for sustainable and inclusive development.
He directed the visiting officers to identify the youth for self-employment and skill development programmes as per their abilities.
The LG called for taking on board private and government banks for providing financial assistance to youth for self-employment.
He asked the IT Department to create awareness among youth about online gaming gambling, and cyber and information security threats.
On the sidelines of the meeting, the LG took stock of the situation of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in J&K and directed for intensifying fogging and vaccination activities, especially in rural areas.
The spokesman said that Principal Secretary to the Government, Information Department, Rohit Kansal briefed the meeting about the action-oriented deliverables for B2V4.
He said that over 25,000 government employees including 4500 gazetted officers at all levels would be deployed to panchayats.
Kansal said that around 15-18 lakh people were expected to participate in the B2V4.
He said that the target had been set to issue 2 to 2.50 lakh certificates under various services.
Kansal said that 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat Golden Cards and around 10 lakh land passbooks would be issued.
He said that 60,000 to 65,000 youth (15 youth per panchayat) for self-employment assistance and one lakh youth (20 youth from every panchayat) for skill training would be identified.
Kansal said that stalls of Common Service Centres were being set up besides camps for specially-abled persons were being held in panchayats.
He said that e-Shram cards, ‘Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani’, working of ‘Paani Smitis’, painting of Digital J&K in every panchayat, testing of the quality of water, inspection of ‘Amrit Sarovars’ and youth clubs, inspection of Patwari and VLW offices, minimum one sports and one cultural activity in every panchayat are among the deliverables of the B2V programme.
Kansal said that the performances of visiting officers would be evaluated and the ranking of the departments would be done based on feedback received from the people.
He said that data of the B2V4 would be digitised.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo, Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioners, and Head of Departments also attended the meeting.