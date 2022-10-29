Prioritise people, LG tells officers for delivering governance at doorsteps

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday told officers to place people first to deliver governance at the doorsteps and urged them to saturate deliverables, identify gaps, and take immediate corrective measures.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress and further action plan for saturation of deliverables during the ongoing Back to Village (B2V) programme, the LG said, “‘People First’ should be the spirit of the B2V programme.

It is the administration's responsibility to watch over the interests of the common man and help them to prosper.

Officers on the ground should establish close interaction and cooperation with the people as well PRIs, monitor the quality of delivery of public services, and bottlenecks in the field to be assessed.