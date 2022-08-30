Prisoner doesn’t cease to be human being in jail, entitled to all fundamental rights: Justice Magrey

Srinagar: Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Muhammad Magrey Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss ensuring that the undertrials and convicts were not denied basic fundamental rights, while they were in custody.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home R K Goyal, DG Prisons H K Lohia, Principal Secretary Estates Department Alok Kumar, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Achal Sethi, and Member Secretary J&KLSA M K Sharma.

During the meeting, Goyal apprised Justice Magrey about the existing facilities available for the detainees in different prisons of J&K and the improvements made in the near past.

It was informed that against the sanctioned capacity of 3629 in 14 jails of J&K there were 5148 inmates and the average occupancy rate of prisons in J&K is 142 percent.