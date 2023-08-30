Proactive approach of Govt rejuvenates hopes of apple farmers

Ramban: Seemingly resolute J&K government is working on a multi-pronged strategy this season to evade a repeat of chaos due to stranded fruit-laden trucks on Srinagar Jammu National Highway as witnessed in the past couple of years.

Proactive approach of the government has rejuvenated hopes of the farming community of Kashmir that their fruit-laden trucks, on the way to markets across the country, will have an unhindered movement on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

Learning its lessons properly and also responding to the pleas and suggestions of different bodies of farmers and business community, including Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the government in the past few days has unveiled a kind of blueprint to avoid mess on the National Highway, this time.

In the backdrop of ongoing constructions at different stretches of Srinagar Jammu National Highway besides usual vagaries of weather, those associated with horticulture sector, mainly apple-farmers, have been a distressed lot in the past couple of years. Their fruit-laden trucks have to remain stranded a number of times on the highway, thus causing them big losses.