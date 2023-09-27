Proceedings initiated to call wanted persons in Poonch: SIA

Poonch: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) Wednesday carried out proceedings to call two persons wanted in a case that is under investigation with the agency.

Officials said that the SIA is investigating a case that was initially registered at Police Station Poonch under FIR No 69/2023 regarding an attempt on Line of Control (LoC) suspected to be involving narco-terror modules.

They said that in the investigation of the case, two persons Safdar Hussain and Muhammad Liaqat, both residents of Karmara, are required for legal proceedings and investigation.

Officials said that on Wednesday, a team of SIA visited Karmara village on the LoC and carried out proceedings for calling the two accused.

They said that notices had also been pasted in front of their houses.