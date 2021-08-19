Processions taken out in Kargil

Ganderbal: Paying tributes and commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his faithful companions in the battle of Karbala, Ashura processions were taken out with religious fervour in Kargil on Thursday on the Youm-e-Ashura.

The mourning processions in Kargil district of Ladakh were taken out with devotion and religious fervour.

Jamiat Ullama Isna Asharia Kargil (JUAIK), Ladakh participated in the procession with participants joining from adjacent areas of Kargil town.

During the processions, the mourners were seen beating their chests and reciting lamentations in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.

The mourners were offered water and other refreshments by different organisations to express their devotion.

The main Muharram sermon was delivered by AJUIAK President Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Muhammadi during which he threw light on the life of Hazrat Abass Alamdar, the brother of Imam Hussain (AS), who is known for his sacrifices and his allegiance towards him.

He prayed for world peace and for peace in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said that even after 14 centuries, Imam Husain’s memory was alive in the hearts and minds of Muslims.

In the meantime, Alreza Healthcare and Research Centre also organsied a blood donation camp on the occasion and over 50 persons donated their blood.

The processions under the banner of Anjuman-e-Jamiat-ul-Ulema Isna Ashariya, Kargil (AJUIAK), Islamia School Kargil and Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust (IKMT) after passing through the Main Bazar Kargil culminated at Qatilgah and Hussaini Park Kargil where the scholars delved on the essence of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) and the message of the triumph of good over evil which emanates from the tragedy of Karbala. Ashura processions were also held at Sub Divisional Headquarter Drass, Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan and several parts of Kargil district.