Prof Shakil Romshoo appointed as VC IUST

Prof. Romshoo had his Ph.D. in Water Resources Engineering from the University of Tokyo, Japan and M.S. in Remote Sensing and GIS from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok Thailand.

He possesses more than 32 years’ research and academic experience and has also worked, in the past as a Scientist at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Tokyo and Fellow at The Energy and Research Institute (TERI), New Delhi.

He has been a Professor and Head, Geo-Informatics, KU since 2010. He headed the Department of Earth Sciences, KU for more than 11 years from 2004-2008 and 2011-2019.

Prof Romshoo has also more than 200 peer reviewed articles published in national, international journals to his credit and has guided 19 M.Phil. and Ph.D. students till date.

“Besides academics, administration and consultancy, I am engaged in collaborative and sponsored research on hydrology, glaciology and climate change studies in the Himalaya. I am a member of several policymaking committees and working groups related to environment, water, climate change and disaster management at the state, national and international level,” read the contents of his Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Prof Romshoo was awarded the National Geoscience award 2013 for his significant contribution to the use of geo-information technology for earth and environmental sciences. In 2019, he was awarded the Satish Dhawan Award by the Indian Society of Remote sensing (ISRS) for his lifetime contribution in the development and application of remote sensing algorithms for earth and environmental sciences.

Prof Romshoo has also won more than a dozen awards from various governments, scientific and civil societies for his research work on various aspects of the earth and environmental sciences. He has also been a Fellow of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing since 2019.

As already reported, the tenure of former VC IUST Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Sidique ended in May this year. Following this, the government constituted a search committee to draw a panel of candidates for appointment of new VC for the IUST.

Search committee was headed by the former VC Delhi University Dinesh Singh as nominee of the Chancellor of the University. Other committee members were VC Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Prof. Tariq Mansoor, former VC MANUU Prof. Mohammad Miyan and VC Lucknow University Prof. Alok Kumar Rai. The IUST received 99 applications for the post of VC of the University.

Presently, the post of VC IUST was being manned by VC Kashmir University Prof Talat as his additional assignment given by the government till the appointment of a new VC for the university.