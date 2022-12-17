Progress J&K made in last 3 years gave new hope, confidence to people: LG

Mumbai: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the fastest-growing union territories.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the speaking at the ‘Badalta Jammu Kashmir’ conference in Mumbai, the LG shared J&K’s remarkably robust and resilient growth story. Speaking on the transformational journey of J&K, the LG said that the progress that J&K made in the last three years had given new hope and confidence to the people.

“Never before had PMEGP, infrastructure development, and project completion taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past three years,” he said.