Progress J&K made in last 3 years gave new hope, confidence to people: LG

Mumbai: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as one of the fastest-growing union territories.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the speaking at the ‘Badalta Jammu Kashmir’ conference in Mumbai, the LG shared J&K’s remarkably robust and resilient growth story. Speaking on the transformational journey of J&K, the LG said that the progress that J&K made in the last three years had given new hope and confidence to the people.
“Never before had PMEGP, infrastructure development, and project completion taken place at the kind of speed witnessed in the past three years,” he said.
“Accelerated pace of development, improved socio-economic parameters, unprecedented progress in all priority sectors, massive tourist influx, and industrial investment is testimony of peaceful and prosperous J&K,” the LG said.
He highlighted the reforms introduced by the government to empower every section of the society and made all the citizens, especially the youth agents of change and providing equal opportunities to the aspirational society.
“Youth are scripting J&K’s bright future. The administration has taken many steps to create supportive schemes and policies to speed up economic development and to meet the aspirations of our young population,” the LG said. “We have removed the difficulties that had cropped up in the implementation of people-friendly governance, setting up new businesses and industries. It is our responsibility to provide equal opportunities to all.”
He said Article 370 was the root cause of secessionism, terrorism, nepotism, discrimination, and corruption and kept J&K underdeveloped.
“Three years after the break from the past, it is moving forward on a new developmental journey,” the LG said. “Decisive and stringent steps are being taken against terror ecosystem and corruption.”
He said that the world was changing and India as the world’s largest democracy had emerged as a global economic power and the achievements were inspiring J&K to make the country stronger and contribute in building modern India.
“With setting up of an unprecedented 21,640 new manufacturing and service units and the creation of over 1.70 lakh jobs, the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) has emerged as the most powerful medium to contribute to society,” the LG said.
He also spoke on the revival and promotion of J&K as preferred film-shooting destination and the strong bond it shares with Mumbai Film industry.
On the occasion, guests and speakers also shared their views on the transformative changes taking place in J&K.
The conference was attended by prominent personalities including former Governor of Uttar Pradesh Ram Naik and former minister of Maharashtra Government Vinod Tawde.