Progress of border villages pillar of nation's development: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday visited the border village Kalyanpur of Marh area and reviewed the implementation of the developmental schemes during Block Diwas.

Terming border village development as the main pillar of the nation's development, the Lt Governor said, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, J&K UT is determined to remove the developmental imbalances and truly realize the limitless potential and possibilities of border areas.

Highlighting the reforms introduced to bridge the rural-urban gap, the Lt Governor said that an unprecedented Rs 600 Crore has been allocated in this financial year to strengthen border infrastructure, creation of modern agriculture and agro-based small-scale and village industries.