PROGRESSING J&K | Delivery of 200 Govt services online will save citizens from physically visiting offices

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has made more than 200 services online for prompt service delivery for its citizens with an effective feedback mechanism system.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with the help of this system, people could easily learn about the development works being done anywhere in J&K through Jan Bhagidari online platform and thereby establishing a transparent system.

During the ongoing digital revolution, feedback from thousands of people could be gathered in a minute which could efficiently reveal the effect of services offered by the government.

The J&K government had embarked on an ambitious journey to usher in the era of smart, efficient, responsive, transparent, citizen-friendly, and corruption-free governance across J&K.