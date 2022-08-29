PROGRESSING J&K | Delivery of 200 Govt services online will save citizens from physically visiting offices

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has made more than 200 services online for prompt service delivery for its citizens with an effective feedback mechanism system.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that with the help of this system, people could easily learn about the development works being done anywhere in J&K through Jan Bhagidari online platform and thereby establishing a transparent system.
During the ongoing digital revolution, feedback from thousands of people could be gathered in a minute which could efficiently reveal the effect of services offered by the government.
The J&K government had embarked on an ambitious journey to usher in the era of smart, efficient, responsive, transparent, citizen-friendly, and corruption-free governance across J&K.
Several major IT initiatives have been taken in recent times by the J&K government which has brought a paradigm shift in the structure of governance.
The main emphasis is on G2C (Government to Citizen) Online Services, 213 of which have so far been launched and many of them have been made available under a Unified Service Delivery Portal called e-UNNAT.
These have been integrated with MeriPehchaan, RAS feedback mechanism, e-Payment gateway, SMS gateway, DigiLocker, Aadhar, eKYC, and UMANG.
The J&K government is firmly committed to reaching out to the common public and making available to them the G2C services in an easily accessible, uncomplicated, and transparent manner.
The government’s resolve is to provide an enriching experience to the citizens and users, save them from physically visiting offices and dealing with public officials in crowded offices and going through complicated processes.
At the same time, the objective is also to save the citizen from visiting too many online portals and having to remember all those website addresses and login credentials.
There was a long-felt need for the citizens to have easy access to all those services.
The Rapid Assessment System (RAS) has been integrated with all the services for eliciting the response and feedback of the citizens regarding the ease of availing, usage, and quality of the service. About 30 of these services have been brought on board the UMANG platform thus moving towards the Goal of ‘AapKa Mobile, Humara Daftar’.
A few services like birth certificates and death certificates have been integrated with Digi-Locker and more are in the process of integration, paving the way for a citizen to obtain their digital documents while sitting in the comfort of their homes or offices.
The government also aims to bring about transformation using a single National Single Sign-On (NSSO) called ‘MeriPehchan’.
In the coming days, all the remaining G2C services would be digitally enabled and brought onboard a single platform.