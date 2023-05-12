Project completion pace increased 9 times: LG

Of the three Smart City Projects, Polo View has been transformed into a pedestrian-oriented shopping street, Abi Guzar Shiv Temple renovated and dedicated to the people, and smart advanced traffic management vehicles included in the fleet for Srinagar Smart City.

Of the ULB projects dedicated to the public, 16 are development projects in 11 ULBs and nine solid waste management facilities in 10 ULBs.

The LG said that these projects would significantly boost urban infrastructure and give an impetus to ease of living.

“Polo View in the heart of Srinagar has been transformed into a pedestrian-oriented high street that will attract more footfall, increase in retail sales, improve the experience of visitors and make the area more liveable," he said.

Sharing the efforts to create facilities at par with other big cities of the country, the LG said that the Polo View market was just the beginning.

“In the coming days, Srinagar Smart City is developing similar markets in areas like Residency Road, Lal Chowk, and the old city,” he said.

The LG said that the holistic approach in developing urban infrastructure was focused on individual's well-being, new avenues and opportunities for the people for more diversified incomes, improved service delivery, mobility, cleanliness, and to achieve the objectives of sustainable urban development.

He also highlighted the steps taken to fulfill the aspirations of all 40 ULBs of Kashmir division.

Speaking on the development journey of J&K over the past few years, the LG thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unparalleled growth of J&K.

He called upon the elected representatives of the ULBs and the people to work shoulder to shoulder with the administration in the mission to rejuvenate the cities and make them more vibrant, efficient, clean, and sustainable.

“Infrastructure should become a strong base to improve the quality of life of every citizen. We must ensure that infrastructure development meets the needs of the 21st century and reflects the priceless heritage and traditions of our cities,” the LG said.

He emphasised on encouraging maximum public participation in beautification of cities and Swachhata campaigns.

At the Polo View, the LG interacted with the shopkeepers and presented a token of appreciation to the traders association for their cooperation.

He also inaugurated bicycle-sharing facilities at different locations in the city.

Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) H Rajesh Prasad gave a detailed overview of the inaugurated projects.

Director Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, Mathora Masoom informed about the ongoing projects for the development of urban areas of the region.

Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Azim Mattu, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, and Commissioner SMC and CEO Srinagar Smart City Athar Amir Khan were also present on the occasion.