Prolonged bad weather delaying Mughal Road opening

It acts as an alternate to Srinagar-Jammu National Highway but remains closed for five to six months during winter.

The Centre recently announced the construction of tunnels on the Mughal Road to make it an all-weather road.

The road has been lying closed for the past six and a half months after it got closed in the last week of November while snow clearance work was started in the second week of March with the Mechanical Engineering Department of the J&K government deploying its men and machinery.

The road was cleared of snow between Bufliyaz and Pir Ki Gali in the first week of April but fresh snowfall started thereafter and snowfall at regular intervals in the last month caused the prolonged delay in the road opening.

The DC Poonch accompanied by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Surankote, Rizwan Zargar and other officials of the administration also visited the Mughal Road upto Pir Ki Gali and examined the status of snow clearance.