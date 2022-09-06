Prolonged suspension amounts to punishment: HC

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh Tuesday held that suspension of an employee was not a punishment but it amounts to the same due to very strong stigmatic social connotations once it was prolonged.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal observed while dismissing the government's appeal against the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order of April 27 this year.

The CAT in its order had set aside J&K Home Department’s order issued in February 2018 whereby Hilal Ahmad Rather, a government employee, was placed under suspension.