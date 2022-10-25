Prominent Shia cleric Moulvi Abbas Ansari passes away

He had been ailing for some time and was shifted to his home from SKIMS Soura a few days ago.

National Conference (NC) President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari had visited him at the hospital to enquire about his health.

After his schooling in Srinagar, Ansari went to Lucknow for higher education and then to Najaf, Iran, where he spent eight years.

He was a scholar of authority on Islamic jurisprudence, Arabic literature, Hadith, and Quranic exegesis.

In 1962, Ansari founded Ittihadul Muslimeen, a Shia socio-religious organisation that advocated unity among the Shia and Sunni Muslims in J&K.