Prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash passes away

Srinagar: A prominent trade union leader and noted Kashmiri Pandit, Sampat Prakash passed away on Saturday due to a massive heart attack.
A senior official at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura, said that Prakash was brought to the hospital but was declared dead.
“His body has been placed in the mortuary,” the official said.
A family member of Prakash also confirmed about the demise of the trade union leader.
One of Prakash’s family members said he was in Srinagar for the last four months and passed away here. “We have planned to hold his cremation on Sunday at 3 pm at Karan Nagar," he said.
As the news about Prakash’s demise spread, condolences poured in from all walks of life including politicians, trade unions, and others organisations.
Prakash was a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and a respected trade union leader.
His life and contributions have left an indelible mark on the community and the labour movement in India.
Prakash was born on March 10, 1931, in Anantnag.
Growing up, he was exposed to the rich cultural and intellectual heritage of Kashmir, which laid the foundation for his later activism and advocacy.
In the late 1980s, Kashmir witnessed a surge in violence, leading to the mass displacement of Kashmiri Pandits from the region.
Despite facing immense hardship and the trauma of displacement, Prakash emerged as a resilient and determined leader for the cause of Kashmiri Pandits.
He dedicated himself to raising awareness about the plight of his community and advocating for their rights.
He became an integral part of the Panun Kashmir, a body of Kashmiri Pandits that aims to establish a separate homeland for the community in Kashmir.
Alongside his activism for the Kashmiri Pandit cause, Prakash also played a pivotal role in the trade union movement.
His work as a trade union leader focused on advocating for the rights and welfare of workers, particularly those in the cooperative sector.
He fought for better working conditions, fair wages, and improved social security measures for the labour force.
His dedication and commitment to the trade union movement led to him being elected as the President of the Central Lal Bazaar Cooperative Housing Society in 1974.
Under his leadership, the society achieved significant milestones in advancing the rights and well being of workers.
His tireless efforts not only earned him respect among the workers but also within the larger labour movement in India.
Prakash’s contributions to the labour movement were widely recognised, and he became an influential figure in various trade union forums.
He actively participated in conferences, seminars, and public debates to highlight the concerns and challenges faced by the workers.
His advocacy work extended beyond the cooperative sector, encompassing issues related to labour rights, social justice, and equitable development.
Demise widely condoled
Condoling Prakash’s demise, National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Prakash. He was a great trade union leader, and his absence will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased.”
Expressing his heartfelt condolences on the demise of Prakash, Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I am deeply pained and shocked to learn about the demise of Prakash whom I knew from my college days."
He said that the great work of Prakash for the downtrodden would always remain a true inspiration for all.
"Prakash always remained on the frontline to raise the issues of common concern. He was one man army and never uttered a single word which would sound communal in tone or would hurt any community," Azad said. "Prakash was a noble soul who upheld the spirit and values of humanity, secularism, and brotherhood in J&K. His demise is an irreparable loss which has created a vacuum," Azad said.
He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Condoling his demise, Peoples Conference (PC) President, Sajad Gani Lone said, “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Prakash. A firebrand trade union leader. As a school-going kid I have seen him marching on the streets. A social activist. Secular to the core."
Expressing grief and shock over Prakash's demise, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said, “Prakash along with Abdul Majeed Khan and other employee leaders organised the 1967 employees general strike which paralysed the administration. Response to this strike was massive. The then government resorted to crackdown on striking employees and arrested hundreds of them including Prakash. He fought valiantly for the downtrodden and working class and remained part of the working class till his breath."
Chairman of J&K Civil Society Forum Abdul Qayoom Wani in his condolence message said that Prakash was a veteran trade union leader and brave voice of Jammu Kashmir.
"I express my grief and shock at his demise. The deceased was a brave voice in J&K and an institution and an inspiration for the trade union movement," he said.
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) expressed profound grief over the passing away of Prakash.
Senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Monga, Muhammad Anwar Bhat, Abdul Gani Khan and others in a statement condoled the passing away of Prakash and hailed the contributions and services rendered by him to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
The leaders termed the loss of Prakash irreparable and said the deceased trade union leader was known for his vision and boldness.