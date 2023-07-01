Prominent trade union leader Sampat Prakash passes away

Srinagar: A prominent trade union leader and noted Kashmiri Pandit, Sampat Prakash passed away on Saturday due to a massive heart attack.

A senior official at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS), Soura, said that Prakash was brought to the hospital but was declared dead.

“His body has been placed in the mortuary,” the official said.

A family member of Prakash also confirmed about the demise of the trade union leader.

One of Prakash’s family members said he was in Srinagar for the last four months and passed away here. “We have planned to hold his cremation on Sunday at 3 pm at Karan Nagar," he said.

As the news about Prakash’s demise spread, condolences poured in from all walks of life including politicians, trade unions, and others organisations.

Prakash was a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and a respected trade union leader.

His life and contributions have left an indelible mark on the community and the labour movement in India.

Prakash was born on March 10, 1931, in Anantnag.