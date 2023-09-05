Promote curiosity over competitiveness: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the teachers to promote curiosity among the students over competitiveness.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Srinagar, the LG said, “The goal of education is not to create a competitive mind but to create a creative and curious mind.”

He said that there was a need to have a fine balance between competition and creativity.

“Tests should not be based on competition but on originality, experiment, and creative and scientific activity,” Sinha said. “I believe today we need teachers to instill creativity, curiosity, teamwork, leadership qualities, and civilisational values of harmony, brotherhood, and compassion in our children. We need to evolve new methods to create effective approaches to lifelong learning.”

He impressed upon the teaching community to promote individuality and uniqueness of students and make the teaching-learning process more interactive.

The LG paid tribute to former President and educationist Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan and felicitated the award-winning teachers from across Kashmir division.