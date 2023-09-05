Promote curiosity over competitiveness: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the teachers to promote curiosity among the students over competitiveness.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the Teachers’ Day celebrations in Srinagar, the LG said, “The goal of education is not to create a competitive mind but to create a creative and curious mind.”
He said that there was a need to have a fine balance between competition and creativity.
“Tests should not be based on competition but on originality, experiment, and creative and scientific activity,” Sinha said. “I believe today we need teachers to instill creativity, curiosity, teamwork, leadership qualities, and civilisational values of harmony, brotherhood, and compassion in our children. We need to evolve new methods to create effective approaches to lifelong learning.”
He impressed upon the teaching community to promote individuality and uniqueness of students and make the teaching-learning process more interactive.
The LG paid tribute to former President and educationist Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan and felicitated the award-winning teachers from across Kashmir division.
He extended his hearty greetings to the teaching community and recalled the immense contribution and dedicated service of teachers who are igniting young minds.
“Teacher is the biggest revolutionary and courageous person of this world. The teacher breaks the barriers, old methods and gives a new shape, a new direction to the children, a new resolve and sparks new thinking in the minds of the children,” Sinha said.
He highlighted the different roles a teacher plays simultaneously throughout his life.
“A teacher is an explorer who discovers hidden diamonds, gems, and pearls in the form of students. As a gemologist, a teacher examines and shapes the diamonds carrying diverse talents. He is a jeweller and gives perfect shape and shine to precious gems,” the LG said. “The role of a teacher is to also bring creativity inside the classroom. A teacher should be courageous enough to break the stereotypes and let young minds develop their own creative, innovative ideas, and critical thinking. Only the teacher has the ability to know the value of hidden talents.”
He reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration for upgradation of schools including manpower and infrastructure in a holistic manner.
“I assure you that funds will be provided for the upgradation of 7000 such schools which lack basic facilities (6000 this year and 1000 during the next year),” Sinha said. “On this day, let us strengthen our resolve and ensure that every child, especially the girls, have access to quality education.”
Educationist, Padma Shri Prof J S Rajput; Chief Secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta; and Principal Secretary, School and Higher Education, Alok Kumar were also present on the occasion.