Promoting organic produce | 500 enterprising farmers to be guided annually: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated the five-day long ‘Kisan Mela’ at SKUAST Jammu. The Lt Governor also laid foundation stone for newly sanctioned faculties of Horticulture and Forestry, Agricultural Engineering and Dairy Technology.

The Lt Governor congratulated the University for bringing entrepreneurs, technocrats, policymakers and farmers from J&K, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand on a common platform.

The exchange of ideas and knowledge will encourage agricultural innovation and motivate farmers to adopt productive techniques, he added. The Lt Governor enlisted various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the farming community.

“We are making efforts to increase productivity through infusion of traditional knowledge, modern science and technology, providing improved marketing facilities and resolving several other issues like power, irrigation, cheaper credit and rural infrastructure,” the Lt Governor said.