Promotion of Electronic and IT Sector | KCCI signs MoU with ESC India

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council of India (ESC) in Electronic and IT Sector in presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that ESC Chairman Sandeep Narula and KCCI President Javid Ahmad Tenga signed the MoU.

LG Sinha congratulated the KCCI and ESC for entering into a partnership to mentor and promote Kashmir-based electronics and software units, organise buyer-seller meet, share experiences, best practices, and knowledge in the sector.

“This MoU is a momentous occasion for J&K and will hugely benefit the Electronic and IT Sector in J&K. Participation in trade fairs, access to global markets, and advisory services will create value addition to grassroots innovation and help the entrepreneurs to commercialise their technologies,” he said.