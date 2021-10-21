‘Propagation of hatred to disintegrate India’

“The last election was fought and won on the plank of “Balakote (surgical strikes).” Did it change the Line (of Control)? Did we get any part of our territory back from Pakistan? That line (LoC) still exists there only unchanged. Rather we lost our own chopper there. So what did we get out of it (Balakote strike)? Nothing but yes, BJP stormed to power yet again. Today yet again they are up to the same manoeuvre. They are propagating hatred merely to win UP (Uttar Pradesh) elections,” he continued his tirade.

Farooq weaved his narrative about Jammu to touch the right chord. He recalled that Jammu witnessed a wave of hatred in 1947 as well. “It happened as Muslim League was also here in Jammu but Kashmir was spared of this bloodbath because of National Conference. Our line of thinking never matched that of theirs. Jammu carnage happened because of this difference in two ideologies. I take this opportunity to warn those ruling at New Delhi that if they continue to promote and propagate the same hatred, India will fall to pieces, beyond one’s imagination and none will be in a position to save it. Being a Kashmiri, I’ve nothing to do with those inhabiting Tamil Nadu in terms of culture, living style and ethnicity. Ditto is about Bengal, Maharashtra and other states of the country. All have their different ethnicities, culture, language, climate, traditions and lifestyle but it is one thought that binds us all and that is – to live together in harmony despite all differences – to make India an abode of ‘unity in diversity’,” he said.