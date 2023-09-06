Properties of local terrorists operating from Pakistan being seized: DGP

Rajouri: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that stern action was being taken against terrorists operating from Pakistan and their properties were being attached.

“One such action has been taken in Doda district recently,” he said, while addressing a press conference in Rajouri District Police Lines here.

DGP was accompanied by ADG Jammu zone Mukesh Singh; IG CRPF; DIG Operation CRPF; DIG Rajouri Poonch range and other senior officers.

DGP Singh said that the recent encounter in Khawas area of Rajouri exhibited a better synergy among different forces besides the active role of Village Defence Committees in the anti-terror operation.