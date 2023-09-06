Properties of local terrorists operating from Pakistan being seized: DGP

Rajouri: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday said that stern action was being taken against terrorists operating from Pakistan and their properties were being attached.
“One such action has been taken in Doda district recently,” he said, while addressing a press conference in Rajouri District Police Lines here.
DGP was accompanied by ADG Jammu zone Mukesh Singh; IG CRPF; DIG Operation CRPF; DIG Rajouri Poonch range and other senior officers.
DGP Singh said that the recent encounter in Khawas area of Rajouri exhibited a better synergy among different forces besides the active role of Village Defence Committees in the anti-terror operation.
He said that a bigger group of terrorists was present in the area. “One of the groups was tracked in the Khawas area by police with help of VDC while the army also joined in this operation later on. One terrorist was eliminated in the encounter while another one escaped and was found dead after he fell from a ridge in an area of Reasi district,” he said.
The other group was tracked at Tuli in Reasi two days ago and one terrorist was eliminated in an encounter whereas the other one managed to give a slip taking advantage of thick foliage and poor visibility amid heavy rainfall, DGP said.
“We have eliminated terrorists in some other parts of the region thus getting success in our efforts to foil attempts of terror outfits to revive terrorism in these areas,” he said.
He further stated that the number of terrorists present in the region was nine to twelve, out of them, three to four were already eliminated. “But the number keeps on varying and some of the terrorists of this region also move towards Shopian and Kulgam districts,” he said.
Reiterating commitment of forces to end terrorism, Singh said, “We are taking stern action against terrorists of this area who moved to the other side (Pakistan) and are operating from there. In one such action, properties of several terrorists have been attached in Doda district recently. This action will continue.”
Singh said that Pakistan with evil intentions was pushing terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch area. “With the local support, J&K Police and other security forces have foiled many attempts by neutralizing infiltrated terrorists. Those who managed to escape are being tracked,” he added.
DGP further congratulated the Rajouri Police, CAPFs, and people of the area for these successful operations.