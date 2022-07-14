Properties of terrorists belonging to J&K, based and operating from Pakistan and PoK, sold to fund terror in J&K

It has been found that the money obtained in sales of such properties,both land and built up structures , located in J&K is given to terrorists outfits operating here and equivalent amount in Pakistani currency is being provided by representatives of these terror outfits to the J&K native terrorists based and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

While dozens of properties have been already identified which have been illegally sold and mutated in the last decade, the exercise is continuing to identify more such properties for subsequent seizure and attachment.

Government has also decided to put an immediate ban on sale and transfer of any such immovable property in which the J&K native terrorists based in Pakistan have any share or belongs to them.

It is also proposed that all such previous sales and transfers be declared null and void.