Properties of terrorists belonging to J&K, based and operating from Pakistan and PoK, sold to fund terror in J&K

Srinagar: Intelligence agencies have unearthed a pattern of terror funding wherein ancestral immovable properties of terrorists belonging to J&K who are based and operating from Pakistan have been sold and proceeds of these sales have been provided to various terror outfits in J&K.
Sources in Special Investigation Agency (SIA)have made a major revelation and said that this modus operandi of terror funding which has been in vogue for more than a decade has emerged as a substantial source of terror funding in J&K after choking of various other usual channels of terror funding.
It has been found that the money obtained in sales of such properties,both land and built up structures , located in J&K is given to terrorists outfits operating here and equivalent amount in Pakistani currency is being provided by representatives of these terror outfits to the J&K native terrorists based and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.
While dozens of properties have been already identified which have been illegally sold and mutated in the last decade, the exercise is continuing to identify more such properties for subsequent seizure and attachment.
Government has also decided to put an immediate ban on sale and transfer of any such immovable property in which the J&K native terrorists based in Pakistan have any share or belongs to them.
It is also proposed that all such previous sales and transfers be declared null and void.
Greater Kashmir has also learned that the Special Investigation Agency is also tightening noose against one Rayees Mir from Sopore who is based in Islamabad Pakistan found involved in many terrorist actions during investigations of various terror crime cases.
He is also active on social media acting as a main tool for Pakistani propaganda. This is in continuation of series of measures being taken by UT government and central agencies to dismantle the terror ecosystem sustaining and nourishing terror in J&K.
During investigations of case FIR No 09/2020 MBBS seat sale case, whose charge sheet is now in public domain, SIA discovered this pattern of funding which has been in vogue for long.
The property of one Pakistan based terrorist from Lalpora Kupwara, Fayaz Ahmad Wani was sold and the funds obtained out of this sale was utilised to fund terrorism. Fayaz Wani was given equivalent amount of money as a cost of his property in Pakistan by terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.
As per sources, CID also discovered more than one dozen of such propery sales used for terror funding in Sopore and Kupwara. While opposing a bail application, details of which could be accessed by Greater Kashmir, SIA has said that such illegal sales and property transfers are in triple figures.
One such case in Srinagar pertains to sale of 10 Marlas of land share of one Abdul Qayoom Mir,a PoJK based terrorist who is originally resident of Batamaloo and crossed over to POK in 1990s for obtaining terrorist training. Case FIR No 85/2018 is registered in this regard.
Similarly one Manzoor Shah of Kupwara who is very active on social media in peddling factually incorrect Pakistani narrative has also sold his property in similar circumstances and provided money to terrorists here for undertaking terror actions.
One Nazir Lone alias Shabir Ilahi from Harwan Sopore a top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen and Majid Bisati alias Shaheen from Sopore are also under scanner.
There are also reports that these terrorists are in touch with their relatives who are acting as facilitators and informers from them. A massive crackdown against such elements is in the offing.
There are tens of hundreds of J&K natives who have settled down in Pakistan and not all of them are into terrorism and separatism, said a CID source.
But the handful who are into it are being identified one by one and the long arms of law would reach them and any cooperation and communication with them including by their relatives here would be brought to justice, said the source.
In this context the government is also mulling seizure and attachment of properties belonging to terrorists based and operating from Pakistan.
Asked whether buying property of a terrorist and secessionist settled in Pakistan is risky, the source opined that not only general members of public but revenue officers and registration authority should be very circumspect about it as the law is very stringent on the subject.