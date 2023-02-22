Property tax imperative to improve ULBs’ financial health: HUDD Principal Secy

Jammu: Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) Principal Secretary H Rajesh Prasad Wednesday stated that the property tax was a “baby step to improve the financial health of J&K municipal bodies” and it was likely to “generate an estimated Rs 150 crore revenue collection in 2023-24.”

Reassuring the new tax formula was devised in a way that it would not burden common people, he cautioned against “misinformation campaign to mislead masses.”

In an informal interaction with the media-persons at Convention Centre, Prasad stated that J&K notified lower rates as compared to neighbouring states and the Union Territories (UTs) and the interest of the poor and other sections of the society would further be taken into consideration.