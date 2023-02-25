‘Property Tax to be paid only once a year’

Srinagar: The government Saturday said that the property tax was being imposed in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure better facilities were provided to the people. Addressing a news conference here, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir V K Bidhuri, who was accompanied by SMC Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan, said that one-third of the population were exempted from the property tax as their property area was less than 1000 sq ft.

He said that J&K was last in the country where the property tax was being imposed.

“Unlike other places, the property tax is very less,” he said. “The property tax will be collected from those whose houses are built at more than 1500 sq ft."