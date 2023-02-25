Property tax will be implemented in consultation with people: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the property tax would be implemented in J&K in consultation with people and the interest of common citizens would be safeguarded.

In a series of tweets, he said that the citizens’ welfare was the foremost priority of the government and property tax would ensure financial self-sustainability of cities and improvement of public amenities in the Union Territory.

“Our cities must witness rapid development and emerge as engines of growth. For that, financial self-sustainability of cities is necessary. Property tax in J&K will be one of the lowest in the country and will be used for improving public amenities in J&K,” the Lieutenant Governor tweeted on his official Twitter handle.