‘Protecting minorities in Kashmir our national duty’

"It is very unfortunate," he told reporters. "The people of J-K want development and not terrorism. Those people who are trying to put a speed breaker on the path of J-K's development through terrorism will not succeed."

Naqvi, who in on a visit to Budgam district in central Kashmir as part of the Centre's outreach programme for J-K, said evil forces will not be allowed to succeed in their "nefarious designs to hijack" the atmosphere of peace and prosperity in Jammu-Kashmir through terrorism and violence.

"The minorities here will remain protected. It is our national duty to protect them. Those who are doing it (attacking civilians and minorities), we will smoke them out of their holes and hold them accountable," he said.

Earlier, while addressing various programmes during the foundation stone laying/inauguration of different development projects in the district, Naqvi, who is also the Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh are also moving forward on the path of prosperity.

Naqvi said Modi's 20 years as a head of the elected government have been glorious years identified by "good governance".

"The 'Modi-era' is an era of 'Iqbal' (prosperity), 'Insaaf' (justice) and 'Imaan' (integrity) where inclusive development, security and prosperity of the country are of the utmost priority," he said.

The union minister said the dynastic politics had "deliberately deprived" the people of Jammu-Kashmir of the mainstream development process and of their constitutional rights by using the Article 370 – which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019 -- as their security cover.