Protest rallies held in Doda

Ramban: To express anguish over the targeted civilian killings and for expressing solidarity with the victim bereaved families of the Dangri, Rajouri terrorist attack, Doda district observed a shutdown on Tuesday.

All the major towns of Doda observed a shutdown on the call given by Sanatan Dharma Sabha of and Doda extended by Muslim organisations.

All the shops and business establishments remained closed in all major places of the district while skeletal transport plied on the link roads of the district.