Protest rallies held in Doda

Ramban: To express anguish over the targeted civilian killings and for expressing solidarity with the victim bereaved families of the Dangri, Rajouri terrorist attack, Doda district observed a shutdown on Tuesday.
All the major towns of Doda observed a shutdown on the call given by Sanatan Dharma Sabha of and Doda extended by Muslim organisations.
All the shops and business establishments remained closed in all major places of the district while skeletal transport plied on the link roads of the district.
Protest rallies were also taken out at various places against the target killings.
Shopkeepers and local leaders also expressed shock and grief over the death of six civilians and injuries to other civilians in indiscriminate firing on Sunday evening and the IED blast near Dangri, Rajouri on Monday morning.
They said these types of tragic and heart-wrenching incidents of target civilian killings depict the nefarious designs of the terrorists.
The children killed in the terror attack were paid rich tributes.
Elaborate security arrangements were made by the district administration throughout Doda by deploying extra security forces at the vital and sensitive places.