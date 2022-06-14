Protests erupt in Baramulla over child's death in leopard attack

Frustrated over the series of killings by the wild animals in the area, the agitated locals on Tuesday assembled near Tehsil headquarter and placed the body on the road. The protesters were raising slogans against the Wildlife Department for their failure to protect innocent lives.

“In last four days, three deaths have taken place,” said Muhammad Anwar. “Why did the department of wild life wait for third victim’s death and only then geared up?’’ asked Anwar.

Rutba Manzoor is the third victim in last four days who had been mauled to death by the beast. Earlier, two teenagers, Amir Muneer and Shahid Ahmad Ganaie of of Kalsan and Trikanjan Boniyar were killed by the beast in the last three days in the area.

Major area of Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is a forest area. However, authorities have declared only three areas as Wildlife protected areas. The protected areas include Lachipora, Limber and Nagnari.

There is no infrastructure for the front line staff in the areas vulnerable to man-animal conflict with the result there has been no measures to check the attacks by wildlife animals in these vulnerable areas.