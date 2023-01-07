Provide best possible medical care to Rajouri terror victims: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday visited Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu to inquire about the health of civilians, who were injured in Rajouri terror attack.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the LG also met the family members and assured them all possible assistance.
He directed the hospital administration for ensuring best possible medical care and assistance for their speedy recovery.
Earlier, Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan and other senior doctors briefed the LG on the health condition of Sanvi Sharma, Prince Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Pawan Kumar and medical procedures being followed.