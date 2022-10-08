PSC screening, reduction in interview weightage proposed for gazetted posts for transparency

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here Saturday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave a nod to the Jammu and Kashmir Public University Bill, 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the AC said that to address the issues regarding a wide variety of universities in J&K and separate acts governing each university or group of universities with existing regulations, the government intends to frame a common Public University Bill which would apply to all public universities of J&K.

The AC said that the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society by providing high-quality education to all and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.