PSUs asked to observe discipline in fiscal transfer

As per extant instructions, not more than 30 percent of the Budget Estimates may be spent in the last quarter of the financial year. It has been emphasized here that the restriction of 30 percent and 15 percent expenditure ceiling is to be enforced both scheme-wise as well as for the demands for grant as a whole, subject to RE ceilings.

In the last month of the year payments will be made only for the goods and services actually procured and for reimbursement of expenditure already incurred.

Rush of expenditure on procurement should be avoided during the last quarter of the fiscal year and in particular the last month of the year so as to ensure that all procedures are complied with and there is no infructuous or wasteful expenditure, it has been cautioned.