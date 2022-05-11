Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma cremated with full state honours

Mumbai: Santoor maestro Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma was on Wednesday cremated with full state honours in the presence of family and close friends. The 83-year-old musician died on Tuesday morning following a heart attack at his Pali Hill residence here.

Sharma, one of India's most well known classical musicians, was credited for taking santoor, the folk instrument from Jammu and Kashmir, to the global stage.

He also straddled the world of Indian cinema as one half of the famous 'Shiv-Hari' composer duo along with flautist Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia. They composed music for films like "Silsila", "Lamhe", "Chandni" and "Darr".